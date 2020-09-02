Belleville man arrested on suspicion of using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

MONROE, Wis. — Alex J. Wealti, 26, of Belleville, was arrested on suspicion of use of a computer to facilitate a child sex crime Tuesday at 7:19 p.m.

According to a release, the arrest stemmed from a Green County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division investigation. The release said there was a report of inappropriate messages being sent to a juvenile.

Wealti was taken to the Green County Jail pending an initial court appearance.