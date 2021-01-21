Belleville man arrested following high-speed chase in multiple communities, police say

VERONA, Wis. — A man, accused of tailgating vehicles and leading police on a high speed chase through multiple communities was arrested Wednesday night after his truck became stuck in a field police said.

Gregory Hoffman, 48, of Belleville, faces several tentative charges, including fleeing an officer and third-offense operating a vehicle while under the influence.

The incident started around 7:15 p.m. in Paoli. A woman said a man in a pickup yelled profanities at her before following her as she drove toward Verona.

Officer said they had also received reports of a truck “tailgating” other vehicles and driving recklessly near Paoli.

According to a release from the city’s police department, Hoffman sped away during a traffic stop near Old Highway P and E. Verona Avenue.

Police said he reached speeds of up to 100 miles per hour as he headed eastbound on Highway 18 toward McKee Rd.

Officers tried to stop the truck with a tire deflation device before calling off the pursuit, the release said.

Officers spotted the truck driving in a field between Mutchler Rd. and S. Fish Hatchery Rd. a short time later. Police said Hoffman tried to run away after the vehicle got stuck.

Hoffman was arrested and taken to the Dane County Jail.

The Fitchburg Police Department and Dane County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Verona Police Department with this incident.

