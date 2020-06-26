Bella Abla Sobah, Esq.

Madison- Bella Abla Sobah, Esq., Age 25, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at University Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin.

Bella was born in Madison on August 9, 1994 to William Sobah and Najoua Ksontini. A lifelong resident of the east side of Madison, Bella graduated from La Follette High School in 2012 and obtained a Bachelors of Science degree in Genetics from the University of Wisconsin Madison in 2016. Bella went on to earn her juris doctorate at the University of Wisconsin Law School in May 2020 and soon after began working as an attorney for the Dane County District Attorney’s Juvenile Unit, where Bella intended to bring positive change for racial and social justice in Madison.

Bella’s passion for racial, social, and political justice guided her throughout her life and impacted the lives of many. Ever ready to engage on the issues of the day with her customary wit and strong opinions, Bella forced everyone she met to think critically about the world around them. As a law student, Bella proudly worked with the Neighborhood Law Clinic to help disadvantaged clients find justice in and out of the courtroom; she also served as Vice President of the Black Law Students Association. Outside of her academic career, Bella chaired the Disability Rights Commission for the City of Madison, where through her dedication and commitment, she helped to bring positive change for individuals with disabilities in Madison.

Bella cared deeply for the Madison community and never missed an opportunity to get involved and share her passions with those around her. In particular, Bella loved music (especially Beyoncé). During her undergraduate years, she started and DJed her own radio show for WSUM and introduced her listeners to a variety of music genres. She also worked at the Orpheum Theater as a social media intern promoting various acts and artists who came to town. Bella could usually be found enjoying concerts and festivals around Madison.

Bella was outgoing. She had confidence, humor, and the natural ability to uplift those around her. Her reward was an innumerable number of friends, all of whom benefited from Bella’s vibrancy and sense of fun and adventure. Whether it was a concert in Chicago, a party in downtown Madison, or a fundraiser for a worthy local cause, Bella was always on the go and had the unique capacity to inspire and bring others along for the ride. Bella’s compassion, honesty, drive, fearlessness, and occasional silliness will be missed by all who knew her.

When not out on an adventure, Bella pursued many private projects and hobbies. She was an avid reader; whether James Baldwin or Harry Potter, Bella could usually be found with a book at hand. She loved movies, especially on the day after Thanksgiving. She also had an eye for fashion and style, and a fondness for the occasional shopping spree. Above all, Bella valued quality time with her friends and family, a valuation exceeded only by the value her friends and family set on quality time with her.

Bella is survived by her parents; her brother, Elias; her cat, Kitty; aunts, uncles, cousins; and many great friends.

Bella’s passion for and commitment to social justice inspired her life and continues to inspire all those who knew her. To honor Bella’s legacy, her family is establishing a Memorial Fund dedicated to several of the social justice causes she advocated for. More information can be found here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/uw-madison-award-in-honor-of-bella-sobah

Due to COVID-19, a closed Memorial service will be held on July 11th for Bella’s family and close friends.

