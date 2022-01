Behind the Wheel with Harvey Briggs: 2022 Ford Bronco

by Site staff

MADISON, Wis. — The Ford Bronco is back, but good luck finding one on the dealer lot.

This week, Harvey Briggs goes behind the wheel of the 2022 Ford Bronco 4×4 Advanced in Cactus Gray.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.