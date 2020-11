Behind the Wheel: 2021 Toyota Highlander Hybrid

Site staff by Site staff

Three-row SUV’s are the modern equivalent of the old school family station wagons from the 80s. The 2021 Toyota Highlander gets the job done. Harvey Briggs and Mark Koehn go behind the wheel of the hybrid version to give you a closer look.

