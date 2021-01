Behind the Wheel: 2021 Chrysler Pacifica Pinnacle Edition

Site staff by Site staff

The company that introduced us to the minivan with the 1984 Plymouth Voyager and Dodge Caravan is still rockin’ in 2021 with the newly refreshed Chrysler Pacifica.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.