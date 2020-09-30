Behind the scenes of the Madison 48-Hour Film Project

On Sept. 13, 24 teams spent a weekend of creative blood sweat and tears making a movie together.

Participants in Madison’s 48-Hour Film Project have just that: two days to write, shoot, edit and produce a completed film in a genre that’s chosen randomly.

The screenings of the film are this Friday at the Highway 18 drive-in theater in Jefferson. Michael Keeney, producer of the 48-Hour Film Project, joins Live at Four to talk about this year’s project.

