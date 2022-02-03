Before the curtain goes up, Overture Center’s Broadway Club brings cheers and cocktails

If Broadway shows had cheerleaders, Tim Sauers and Karra Beach would be co-captains of the squad. Actually, their combined energy, humor, influence and knowledge could make them a squad unto themselves.

By day, Sauers is chief artistic experiences officer and Beach is director of Broadway engagement programs for Overture Center for the Arts. By night — or, rather, each time Broadway Across America brings a new show to Madison — the duo hosts Cocktails With Tim and Karra. The free event, held twice over two evenings prior to each show’s run, is available to top-tier subscribers to the Broadway at Overture series, also known as the Broadway Club. It’s not unusual for 100 to 150 of those subscribers to cram into Overture’s Promenade Hall for each event to get the inside skinny on the upcoming performance, share some laughs and generate enthusiasm for when the show takes the stage a week or so later. And, yes, there is a cash bar and free bags of popcorn available, or sometimes even themed drinks and snacks.

“The 2009-2010 season was the year we established the Broadway Club,” says Sauers. “That year I led talkbacks with audiences and various Broadway casts and discovered that the patrons had many questions about the shows and tour logistics.”

Sauers says the experience morphed into opening night parties over the next two years, and audience engagement increased. By that time Beach was also on hand to share commentary and help wrangle the growing crowd. Now, the Cocktails series is celebrating its 10th season.

“I’ll never forget our first Cocktails for ‘Jersey Boys,’ ” Beach remembers. “We were worried that we wouldn’t have enough content to fill 60 to 90 minutes, but the patrons engaged with us and we had a discussion about both the show and Broadway in general. Now each event is roughly two hours long and we’ve moved from one to two nights for each show to accommodate growing audience interest.”

One highlight is a virtual discussion with someone associated with the show — such as a costume designer — who offers insight into the production. On Feb. 11 and 12, Broadway Club members can get pumped for “Hairspray,” which runs Feb. 22-27, with someone who will jibe thematically and/or artistically with the show’s historical context and its themes of body image, identity and racial inequality.

The Cocktails sessions aren’t the only advantages enjoyed by Broadway Club members. Each season starts with a free show — this year a concert by Tony Award-nominated vocalist Kerry Butler and Sirius XM radio host and pianist Seth Rudetsky. Sauers’ yearly trips to New York City and insider knowledge of how Broadway works have led to the pair escorting Broadway Club members on theater trips not only to New York, but also Chicago, Las Vegas and London.

The Broadway Club also intersects with Overture’s efforts to support and promote musicals produced at the high school level. Now known as The Jerry Awards, the high school program is named for developer and philanthropist Jerry Frautschi, who financed the development and construction of Overture Center. The Jerry Ensemble, which evolved from the awards program, also periodically entertains the Cocktails crowd.

“Over time we’ve found that audiences really wanted to engage with us,” Sauers says. “It has brought us so much joy to bring together the Broadway lovers in our community.”

Michael Muckian is a contributing writer for Madison Magazine.