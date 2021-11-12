DISH customers could lose access to WISC-TV Monday evening

by Site staff

The WISC-TV carriage agreement with DISH expires at 6 p.m. Monday, November 15. While we wish to avoid a disruption in your DISH service, without an agreement or extension, DISH could choose to remove our programming from its lineup.

We don’t want to leave you in the dark.

Call DISH now and tell them you want to keep WISC-TV at 1-800-333-3474.

You can always reach us for free with an over-the-air antenna and we encourage you to do so. However, we cannot allow DISH to resell our programming without a fair agreement. We have agreements with all other cable and satellite providers in our area.

Q. What will we be missing if WISC-TV is not available on DISH?

We produce nearly 33 hours of local news each week covering the issues important to Madison and the surrounding communities. In addition, we broadcast CBS’ award-winning and highly-rated news, sports and entertainment programming including NFL football, NCAA basketball, 60 Minutes, The CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell, NCIS and Survivor just to name a few.

Q. How can I stream your local news on my TV?

The easiest option is to download the Channel3000+ app for your connected TV or mobile device. There you will find all our local newscasts live and on demand. It works on Roku, FireTV, AppleTV, Android TV or on your phone. And it’s all FREE to download and FREE to use.

Q. What are my other options for getting WISC-TV programming?

All cable and satellite providers other than DISH will continue to carry WISC-TV without interruption. Other providers that carry WISC-TV programming include:

1. Spectrum

2. DirecTV: 1-888-777-2454 or DirecTV.com

3. TDS 1-866-571-6662 or TDStelecom.com

4. We have additional agreements with major streaming services like YouTubeTV, Hulu + Live TV, FuboTV and others.

5. Other local and regional systems.

Q. When will this be resolved?

We are committed to continuing negotiations and in finding a fair resolution as quickly as possible. In the meantime, we will continue to provide updates for you here on our website and you can email us at befair@wisctv.com.

