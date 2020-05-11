Beef Butter BBQ

Site staff
Posted:
Updated:
by Site staff
Beef Butter BBQ brisket

Beef Butter BBQ

$25 INDIVIDUAL
Includes three meats, two sides, key lime pie and a drink

Choose Three Meats
Beef Butter Brisket
Smoked Pulled Pork
Smoked Chicken Breast
Baby Back Ribs
Smoked Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage
Smoked Sausage
Smoked Rib Tips
Smoked Wings

Choose Two Sides
Smoked Apple Pie Baked Beans
White Cheddar Mac n Cheese
Mixed Green Salad
Potato Salad
Cole Slaw
Sweet Corn Bread
Jalapeno Cheddar Corn Bread
Beef Butter Fries

Key Lime Pie

Soft Drink

10 a.m.- 8 p.m.
608-640-5000
beefbutterbbq.com

 

Rwtogo Sponsors Only 1280x720

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY MADISON MAGAZINE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments