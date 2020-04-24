Becky L. Gehrke

STOUGHTON – Becky L. Gehrke, age 52, of Stoughton, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 20, 2020, after a long battle with COPD.

She was born on July 2, 1967, the daughter of Gordon and Lorraine (Erickson) Eastman. Becky married Steven Gehrke on Dec. 16, 1995.

Becky led her life by love. She was a collector of wayward people and animals. She flourished as a CNA. Her love of family triumphed, and everyone became family. Becky grew anything beautiful and loved her flowers. Her Joie De Vivre had a soundtrack. She was strong willed and vivacious with a smile that lit up a room.

Becky is survived by her husband, Steve Gehrke; children, Cherie Gehrke (Josè) and Jacob Gehrke; grandson, Josè Bastida, Jr.; brothers, Dennis (Chae Nam) Eastman and Gary (Debbie) Eastman; in-Laws, Frank and Beverly Gehrke; sister-in-law, Jean Gehrke; as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins; and all those she loved.

Becky is preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Cherie Eastman.

A Celebration of life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

