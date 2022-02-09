Beaver man arrested after high speed chase

by Shelby Evans

COLUMBUS, Wis. — Police say a 36-year-old man was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct while armed Tuesday night after a 12 mile chase.

According to a press release, Columbus officers got a report of an armed man acting strange at a local business around 10 p.m..

Andy J. Gerow, drove his car away from police when they arrived.

Columbus police and Columbia County Sheriff’s Department deputies initiated a pursuit down STH 60.

Officers observed him throwing a long gun out his car window. It was recovered by agents and found to be a loaded AR15 rifle.

After 12 miles, deflation devices punctured 3 of the car tires bringing it to a stop nearing the town of Leeds.

Gerow was booked into the Columbia County Jail.

His charged include disorderly conduct while armed, eluding an officer, and possession of THC.

