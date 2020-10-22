Beaver Dam woman sentenced to prison for fatal drunk driving accident

File photo

BEAVER DAM, Wis. — A Beaver Dam woman was sentenced to six years in prison Thursday for a drunk driving accident that killed her passenger.

Cindy Esparza, 24, was sentenced in Dodge County Circuit Court for homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle. She will also serve 10 years of extended supervision following the prison sentence.

Officials said Esparza left a bar on April 2019 with her passenger after having several drinks and shots. She later drove off the bridge at the intersection of Madison Street and Ryan Cantafio’s Way in Beaver Dam.

A news release from Dodge County District Attorney Kurt Klomberg’s office said police officers jumped into the near-freezing water to rescue Esparza, who had been trapped inside the vehicle. Officials were unable to save the passenger.

