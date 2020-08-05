Beaver Dam woman found guilty of homicide following crash into river

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

Jason Morrison/FreeImages.com

BEAVER DAM, Wis. — A Beaver Dam woman was found guilty Tuesday for the death of a passenger in her vehicle after she drove into a river last year.

A news release from Dodge County District Attorney Kurt Klomberg’s office said Cindy Esparza, 24, was found guilty of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle.

Officials said Esparza left a bar with the passenger after having multiple drinks and shots on April 2, 2019. She later drove off the bridge at the intersection of Madison Street and Ryan Cantafio’s Way in Beaver Dam.

The release said Beaver Dam police “risked their lives jumping into the near freezing water” to save Esparza, who had been trapped inside her vehicle.

Officials pulled Esparza out of the back door due to the current being too strong and water too high, but the passenger could not be rescued.

Dodge County Court has ordered a pre-sentence investigation that the Department of Corrections will complete, and the sentencing date for Esparza has been scheduled for Oct. 22 at 1:30 p.m.

