Beaver Dam man sentenced to 3 years of probation, 9 months in jail for aiming rifle at officers

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

JUNEAU, Wis. — A Beaver Dam man was sentenced in Dodge County Circuit Court on Monday for aiming a rifle at officers and domestic disorderly conduct.

District Attorney Kurt F. Klomberg’s office said Richard Henke, 36, of Beaver Dam, was sentenced to three years of probation and nine months in jail for an incident that happened Oct. 28, 2018.

The release said officers were sent to a house on Walnut St. after a woman called and said her father was hurting her mother. The officer made contact with the caller after arriving to her home and heard loud screams coming from the house. Authorities said the officer walked inside and saw a man and woman fighting.

Officials said Henke pulled the woman toward a back room of the house and kept her between himself and the officer. The release said the officer approached the room and saw Henke pointing a rifle directly at him, and the officer proceeded to shoot Henke. Officials said he was later disarmed and handcuffed.

The release said court evidence showed that Henke had a blood alcohol level of 0.28 during the incident.

According to the release, the state argued Henke was attempting to get the officer to kill him, as the defendant had become suicidal due to mental health problems he developed while serving in the military.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.