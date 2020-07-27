Beaver Dam man sentenced to 2 years in prison for punching officer in face

JUNEAU, Wis. — A man was sentenced Monday to two years in prison for punching a police officer in the mouth.

Officials said that on Jan 12, Beaver Dam Police officers conducted a welfare check with 34-year-old Eric Henson. Police initially determined he was not dangerous. A short time later, police returned to his residence to arrest him on suspicion of a domestic dispute. During the arrest, Henson punched one officer near their mouth. As Henson was being secured, he head butted the same officer.

Henson reportedly yelled and screamed while officers handcuffed him. At one point he yelled at the officers, “you’re dead!”

According to a news release from the Dodge County District Attorney’s Office, Henson was sentenced to two years in prison and three years of extended supervision for battery or threat to an officer.

“I am seeing this kind of assaultive and threatening conduct toward officers at a very high rate in our community,” District Attorney Kurt Klomberg said during sentencing. “The court needs to act to make clear that there will be very stern consequences for threatening and harming our police.”

