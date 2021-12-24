Beaver Dam Elks Lodge assembles food baskets for families in need

by Site staff

BEAVER DAM, Wis. — The Beaver Dam Elks Lodge is getting into the holiday spirit by giving back.

On Friday, the group and a number of volunteers packaged and delivered food baskets to families in need.

The baskets are made assembly line-style and then loaded into delivery vehicles.

It’s the 70th year the effort has been undertaken.

“The Elks’ motto is ‘Elks care, Elks share,’ so everything the Elks do is about the community,” event chairman Rod Radig said.

The group said it served around 300 families in Dodge County this year. Each family also received a blanket in addition to the food baskets.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.