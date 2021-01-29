Beaver Dam apartment fire affects 15 families

BEAVER DAM, Wis. — Fifteen families have been affected by a Beaver Dam apartment fire Thursday night.

Dodge County dispatchers received multiple reports of a structure fire on 108 Lakecrest Drive at about 6:20 p.m., according to a news release. The residence was a two-story apartment building with 16 units.

Police first arrived to help evacuate tenants and prevent anyone from re-entering. Firefighters deployed three hose lines after officials found flames coming from a second story window.

The release said a box alarm level fire was called as well, meaning departments from multiple agencies responded to assist.

Officials said no one was injured. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, and a damage estimate is unavailable as of Thursday night.

The fire was mostly confined to a single unit, but officials said there was smoke damage throughout the building.

The release said the apartment is “partially uninhabitable.” The Wisconsin Red Cross is helping those who have been displaced.

Beaver Dam FD also received help from the Burnette, Columbus, Fox Lake, Horicon, Juneau, Lowell, Clyman and Waupun fire departments.

Firefighters were at the scene until 9 p.m.

