Beatrice Selje

COLUMBUS/FALL RIVER–Beatrice H. Selje age 92, passed away on Saturday, January 30, 2021 at The Meadows in Fall River, which was also her late husband’s birthday.

She was born on November 22, 1928 in the Town of Springvale to Peter and Mary (Muluaney) Fromholz. Beatrice was married to Roger Selje on May 3, 1952 in Doylestown. Together the couple farmed in the Otsego area where they raised their five children. Beatrice maintained the home for the family, worked farm and barn chores or whatever needed to be done. She enjoyed bird watching and tending her flowers. She was a member of Zion Ev. Lutheran Church in Columbus.

Survivors include her three sons Dennis (Vicky) Selje of Columbus, Gary Selje of Columbus, Jeff Selje of Fall River; two daughters Betty (Doug) Batz of DeForest and Arlene (Ron) Kennedy of Fall River; 10 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband in 2003; grandson Justin Selje and Brandon Kennedy; a brother Robert Fromholz and a sister Gladys Linck.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M., with visitation beginning at 10:00 A.M., on Saturday, February 6, 2021 at ZION EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH, Columbus. Rev. Ben Zuberbier will officiate. Interment will be in Hampden Cemetery, Township of Hampden.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society or American Diabetes Association.

A special thanks to the staff of The Meadows and Agrace HospiceCare nurses for the wonderful care our mom received.

