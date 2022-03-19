Beatrice Elizabeth Stratton

by Obituaries

Beatrice E. Stratton, age 79, passed away Friday, Mar. 18, 2022 at St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo. She was born July 29, 1942 to the late Leonard and Rosella (Gilbertson) Stratton. She grew up in Chippewa Falls and attended “Chi High” Senior High School; graduating in 1960. Beatrice worked various jobs raising her family. She was proud of the fact that she returned to school when her children were older and earned her Associate Degree from Chippewa Valley Tech School, after which, she worked as an LPN at the VA Hospital in Tomah for 20 years. She enjoyed traveling and was fortunate enough to travel to Norway to walk the grounds of her family homestead. Beatrice collected dolls and loved her dogs and cats.

She is survived by her daughters, Audrey (Tom) Langer and Arlene (Steve) Sykora; a son, Jason (Tracy) Buetow; grandchildren, Kyle (Cate) Langer, Zachary Langer, Dylan Langer, and Caroline Buetow; great granddaughter, Stella Langer. Beatrice is further survived by other relatives and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Sharon Buetow.

As per Beatrice’s wishes, a private family service will be held in the summer of 2022.

Beatrice’s family would like to thank the staff of Our House Assisted Living in Baraboo for their wonderful care of Mom.

