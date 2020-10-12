Beatrice E. “Bea” Long

MCFARLAND – On a beautiful fall day, our mother, Beatrice Emma Caroline “Bea” (Kolberg) Long, age 87, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 at Agrace HospiceCare.

She was born on Dec. 16, 1932, in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, the daughter of Julius and Hilda (Hageman) Kolberg. Bea attended Browntown High School and graduated from Shakopee High School in Minnesota. After graduating from Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa in 1953, Bea worked for Rural Mutual Insurance Company for 40 years, retiring in 1993. She was a long-standing member of Hope Lutheran Church in McFarland.

Bea’s life was centered around her family. She was a devoted and loving mother who was always proud of her children’s accomplishments, their independence, and the love they gave in return. Her extended Smith Ridge Road family meant the world to her and she loved them dearly.

Over the years, she loved camping, playing cards, snowmobiling, her many cruises, and vacations with friends and family. She thoroughly enjoyed her involvement in various social clubs and working many years as a poll worker and volunteering at the Governor’s Mansion.

Beatrice is survived by her children, Sandra Long, Norma (Arthur Dawson) Maly and Alan (Julie) Long; brothers, Rudy (Dorothy) Kolberg of Columbus, Ohio and Alfred (Verla) Kolberg of Burnsville, Minn.; and nieces, nephews, and many many friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

A public drive through visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020.

A private funeral service will be held. Family and friends who wish to view services via LIVE STREAM, may visit Bea’s obituary page at www.gundersonfh.com at 12 noon on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020. Burial will be at Hope Cottage Grove Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family for a memorial to be established. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

