Beatles scholar discusses group’s longevity on heels of new documentary

by Site staff

MADISON, Wis. — Peter Jackson’s new film “Get Back” on the iconic music group The Beatles was released Thursday, revealing hours of previously unreleased footage of the musicians.

Aviv Kammay, a local Beatles scholar who has written about the group and plays in the cover band “Get Back Wisconsin,” explained why the music rose in popularity and what makes it so special.

“I think that it’s this wonderful combination of people loving the personality and the humor plus music that is high-quality music, which is the recipe for The Beatles’ legacy that is not dying anytime soon,” he said.

Kammay’s band is set to perform at a “Let it Be” 50th-anniversary show at the Barrymore Theater in May.

Get Back, a three-part documentary, is available to stream on Disney+.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.