Beata Ann Elliott

Beata Ann Harris Elliott, 90, of Richland Center, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 24, 2022, at the Richland Hospital, surrounded by her family.

She was born to Paul and Kathryn Harris January 9, 1932, in Richland Center, Wisconsin. She attended English Ridge Grade School and graduated from Richland Center High School in 1949.

Her musical talent led her to play trombone in high school and piano all her life. Although Beata never thought her piano playing was very good, it was in fact much better than she ever gave herself credit for. She was an active & loyal member of Trinity United Methodist Church of Richland Center, holding many positions in the church and volunteering for everything from Sunday School teacher to cooking in the kitchen for various events. Her church gave her countless friends that she held dear to the end.

In 1949 she married Leslie Vance and had two beautiful children. In1958, she married Robert Elliott of Richland Center and along with his three children they had one boy together. From this family, Bob & Beata created a rich and active life with their children and friends, attending events and participating in clubs and local functions throughout the years.

Beata was never stingy but, simply frugal. The stories abound of the ways she could – and many times had to – stretch a dollar to make ends meet. A protective nurturer, a loyal friend and a patriot through and through. She was a Gene Autry fan, loved to travel, was an excellent cook, a student of many interests, rarely sat idle, loved to laugh, loved to visit, stood up for what was right, sometimes opinionated (but in a good way), liked antiques, and enjoyed sharing her family’s past – learning from the struggles and celebrating the accomplishments.

Beata had many jobs, from driving school bus early on to working at Land’s End in her later life. Perhaps her favorite job was working for the United States Census Bureau for many years, a job she was so fond of. She was an accomplished seamstress making many costumes for community plays, and a dedicated bowler – enjoying the friendship of her bowling league partners for decades. But more than all of this, she was first and foremost a loving Mom, Grandma, and Great Grandma. She gave all of herself over and over again, to give those she loved the best life they could possibly ask for. She was in fact, generous to a fault, never putting herself first.

She is survived by her children: Dr. Leslie (Kay) Vance of Spring Green, Wisconsin, Laurie Lee Stephens Vance of Madison, Wisconsin, David (Pamela) Elliott of Northwood, Iowa, Robert S. (Noah) Elliott of The Villages, Florida, Stephanie Jo Davis of Sun Prairie, Wisconsin, Grandchildren: Nathan Elliott, Amanda Elliott, Connar (Taylor) Elliott, Angelica (Edward) Stephens Hoskin, Kristen (Mark) Davis Scheible, Brian Davis, Robert Eugene Elliott, II, Great Grand Children: Suzanne Beata Elliott, Layla Kay Elliott, Grace Anne Hoskin, Gavin Moore, Cameron Scheible, Her beloved sister and brother-in-law, Karren and Robert Zimmerman of Dodgeville, Wisconsin, and their children – all so special to her; Suzanne, Michael, Sandra, Jeffery and John and numerous nieces and nephews from her marriage to Bob.

Beata was preceded in death by her parents Paul and Kathryn (Waste) Harris, son Martin Clair Elliott, grandchildren Scott Collins and Aaron Elliott. And a most special aunt, Alice Waste.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 31st, 2022, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Richland Center, pastor Rey Diaz officiating. Friends may attend the viewing from 1:00 – 2:00 pm, with service starting 2:00 pm. Burial will be held at the English Ridge Cemetery immediately after the service. Masks and social distancing are encouraged. Beata and family will understand if health concerns prevent you from attending.

The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with their arrangements. Prattfuneralservice.com

