Beat the boredom blues: Download and print coloring pages featuring iconic Wisconsin Union sights
MADISON, Wis. — Here’s something to help you pass the time while staying at home.
Wisconsin Union artists created printable one-of-a-king coloring pages.
So grab some markers or colored pencils and start decorating your own terrace chair or Babcock Ice Cream flavor.
The Union wants people to tag them on any completed pieces they post online.
Visit this link to print off your coloring sheets today!
