Beat the boredom blues: Download and print coloring pages featuring iconic Wisconsin Union sights

MADISON, Wis. — Here’s something to help you pass the time while staying at home.

Wisconsin Union artists created printable one-of-a-king coloring pages.

So grab some markers or colored pencils and start decorating your own terrace chair or Babcock Ice Cream flavor.

The Union wants people to tag them on any completed pieces they post online.

Visit this link to print off your coloring sheets today!

We 'red' somewhere that creativity is good for the soul and we have a gift for all of you who bring so much color to the Union! Download and print our coloring pages here: https://t.co/pKALYM2ZJw 🖍️ Remember to tag us and share your works of art when you're done. pic.twitter.com/BZiOpZA1AC — Wisconsin Union (@WisconsinUnion) April 16, 2020

