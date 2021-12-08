Bears quarterback Justin Fields cleared to play, will start against Packers

by Kyle Jones

Gene J. Puskar Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) looks to pass against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, in Pittsburgh.

CHICAGO, Wis. – Good news for Chicago may mean bad news for Green Bay after Bears coach Matt Nagy announced Wednesday that quarterback Justin Fields is cleared to play.

Coach Nagy announced that Justin Fields has been medically cleared and will start on Sunday. — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) December 8, 2021

Fields had missed the last two games with cracked ribs but will make his return on Sunday when the Bears visit the Packers.

The former Ohio State quarterback has been a bright spot in an otherwise dismal season for the 4-8 Bears.

In 10 games, Fields has thrown for 1,361 yards, 4 touchdowns, and rushed for 311 yards.

He started in Chicago’s last game against the Packers, throwing for 174 yards, 1 touchdown, and 1 interception.

The Bears will take on the Packers at Lambeau Field Sunday. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:20 p.m.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.