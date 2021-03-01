Bea Julian

Site staff by Site staff

Bea (Leach) Julian passed away in Sauk City, WI on February 28, 2021 at the age of 93 after a twelve-year battle with Alzheimer’s, and later a stroke.

She is survived by her daughter, Judy Julian (Roznowski) Loy, of Madison, WI, and son Timothy Julian and his wife, Dana Kerns of Yampa, CO.

Bea lived in the Jackson, Michigan area from her birth until July, 2009, when she moved to Wisconsin to be near her daughter. She loved square dancing and clogging, gardening, playing in the Jackson Banjo Band, and her job as receptionist at Orthopedic Rehab Services. She was active in St. Paul`s Episcopal Church.

Bea loved life, was a great Mom, and good friend.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.