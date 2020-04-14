Be wary of Facebook quizzes that could give scammers personal information

MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin Better Business Bureau tells people to be cautious of quizzes on Facebook or other platforms that could give scammers personal information.

According to a release, the quizzes may seem harmless, but scammers could use that information. Some quizzes collect personal information like “What is your mother’s maiden name?” or “What is the name of the street you grew up on?” Those questions are common security questions and sharing the information could lead to the accounts being hacked. It could then cause personal and financial information to be stolen.

Not all quizzes are scams, but BBB tells people to be careful about what they share online. Some quiz answers can allow a scammer to impersonate friends and family.

BBB suggests being skeptical, adjusting privacy settings, removing personal details and monitoring friend requests. They also say to not give answers to common security questions.

