Be on the lookout for these coronavirus-related scams

MADISON, Wis. — The Better Business Bureau has a warning out regarding scams trying to take advantage of seniors during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The BBB reports several seniors have contacted them about a text scam that appears to be from the U.S. Department of Health, asking people to take a COVID-19 test in order to get their stimulus payment. Other scams come in the form of emails, saying they qualify for a payment they can collect by clicking a link.

Most of these scams appear to be impersonating government officials, including the Social Security Administration or police, according to the BBB. Seniors in particular are asked to be vigilant.

You can report a scam to the BBB here.

