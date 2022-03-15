BCycle bikes return to Madison for season

by Logan Reigstad

MADISON, Wis. — In a sign that spring is just around the corner, BCycle bikes have returned to the streets of Madison.

The ride-share e-bikes were put back in stations on Tuesday. The company added eight new stations this year in addition to nine new stations last year.

Kurt Mueller, BCycle’s operations manager, said he expects 2022 to be the group’s biggest year yet.

“We’re in the process of adding 75 brand new bikes to bring our total to around 400 from around 330… just to handle the increased ridership we saw and better serve Madison,” he said.

In the 608: Madison BCycle is back with Art Bike program, how you can help

The company has also installed Bluetooth on the bikes’ batteries to help track dead bikes and keep the fleet well maintained.

It’ll cost more to ride this year, though: annual and monthly memberships increased by $15 and $10 to $135 and $30, respectively.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.