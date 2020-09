BBB warns of election scams

Site staff by Site staff

Today is National Voter Registration Day. While this is a reminder of the importance of voting, either in person or by absentee ballot, it’s also a day the Better Business Bureau is warning of scammers pretending to be pollsters, campaign volunteers and even candidates.

