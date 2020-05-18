BBB warns of COVID-19 antibody scams

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Better Business Bureau is warning consumers to watch out for scams about new COVID-19 antibody tests.

Officials said the scammers often try to get personal information and credit card details via robocalls or through emails with a website link.

“You need to be careful and do your research,” BBB Southwest Wisconsin Regional Director Tiffany Schultz said. “If you do want an antibody test you should be getting it from the correct sources such as your doctor.”

Schultz said some scammers promote at-home test kits while others claim to offer the tests through a local clinic.

The Better Business Bureau is warning consumers to keep their personal information and credit card details to themselves if they encounter a potential scam.

