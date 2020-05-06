BBB warns of common Mother’s Day scams

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin Better Business Bureau is warning of common Mother’s Day scams ahead of Sunday’s holiday.

The BBB said consumers should avoid suspicious websites and glossy pop-up ads, and make sure the website has https:// in the URL.

Mother’s Day flowers can also be an issue when being purchased near the holiday. Customers should confirm the business they are placing their order with is actually affiliated with the online source, and the date for delivery should be clear and guaranteed when you order to ensure that they arrive on time.

Consumers should be careful when purchasing electronics for mom, and make sure gift cards are redeemable for Internet shopping when being bought.

Lastly, a lot of things are being canceled during the pandemic. That could include tours and classes, so be sure to know about any cancelation fees or restrictions amid stay at home orders when buying things like that.

The BBB said a recent survey said 46% of people still want to plan a traditional special outing or brunch for Mother’s Day — even during these uncertain times.

