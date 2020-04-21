BBB warns consumers of free trial offer scams

MILWAUKEE — The Better Business Bureau is warning consumers to be cautious when it comes to signing up for free trial offers.

While free trial offers are not illegal, some scammers take advantage of the marketing practice to trick consumers into providing personal information, according to the BBB.

BBB officials urge customers to read the fine print of free trial offers before signing up. Some scammers often use well-known celebrity endorsement ads to trick people into thinking the offer is legitimate, but the BBB warns consumers should be wary of well-known names.

Scams should be reported to the BBB Scam Tracker. If consumers fall victim to a free trial offer scam, they should contact their credit card company or bank to ask for their money back.

In 2019, the BBB received 21,583 complaints or reports about free trial scams, according to a news release.

According to the release, many scammers find success by imitating major media outlets in an attempt to increase the credibility of the claims about their products, according to the BBB.

