BBB shares tips on picking a summer camp during COVID-19

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MILWAUKEE — The Better Business Bureau is sharing tips for parents on how to find the best summer camp as programs begin to reopen around the country.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues, some parents are faced with difficult decisions when it comes to picking a safe summer camp. Many groups, like the YMCA and the American Camp Association (ACA) have established a set of resources to make sure summer camps can operate as safely as possible.

As a first step, the BBB recommends that parents should check to see if the camp is accredited before making any other decisions. ACA accredited summer camps are required to meet 32 national standards that outline proper safety and programming procedures.

Because visiting camps prior to an actual program starting, the BBB recommends parents ask the camp if they have a list of references or past campers who can share their experiences.

Assessing the camp’s medical resources is also an important step to ensuring a child’s safety before they attend camp.

Reviewing contracts and fees is always an important step to take before signing anything, BBB officials said. The BBB also recommends closely examining the camp’s refund policies.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments