BBB shares tips on how to avoid crowdfunding campaign scams following police shooting of Jacob Blake

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

KENOSHA, Wis. — The Better Business Bureau is advising the public to be cautious when donating to fundraising campaigns to help victims and businesses in Kenosha.

Since the police shooting of Jacob Blake, fundraising pages have been set up to help Blake’s family in addition to the three victims of a shooting Tuesday night. Additional GoFundMe pages have been set up for local businesses that were damaged or destroyed during the unrest.

In order to determine whether or not a fundraising page is real, the BBB recommends stopping and thinking critically before donating.

“We always want donors to really stop, think and consider who they’re giving to,” said Jim Temmer, BBB Serving Wisconsin president/CEO. “Give with your heart, but use your head.”

Giving to individuals and organizations you are personally familiar with is a good way to avoid scams. These outlets can often be vetted and verified much easier than an individual fundraising campaign.

The BBB is also reminding potential donors that photos do not necessarily mean a campaign is legitimate. Scammers often use pictures of victims without their permission, especially following a major tragedy. Reverse image searches can help verify the legitimacy and origins of a photo.

Fundraising campaigns that do not share accurate or detailed descriptions of how donated funds will be used are often fraudulent.

More tips on donating to crowdfunding sites are available here.

