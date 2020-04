BBB says to consider alternatives before applying for payday loans

Site staff by Site staff

Many of us are in financial hardships right now due to being out of work because of COVID-19, but if you are looking for short term loans, the Better Business Bureau has a warning for you.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments