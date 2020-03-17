BBB provides tips on how to deal with event cancellations due to COVID-19

MILWAUKEE — As countless events continue to be canceled to stop the spread of COVID-19, the Better Business Bureau has provided recommendations for people looking to get a refund for tickets for canceled events.

According to a news release from the BBB, the first step people should take is reviewing the organization’s cancellation policy to see what the specific refund, exchange or rescheduling polices are.

Consumers should also talk to their credit card companies if they are denied a refund for a ticket purchase made with a credit card. Disputing the charges may help consumers get their money back.

The BBB recommends staying home from events if you feel sick. Given the unusual circumstances surrounding the pandemic, some vendors and venues may be able to provide assistance.

Ticket insurance may provide consumers extra help when it comes to securing a refund.

Above all, the BBB is telling consumers to be patient. Officials said the uncertainty that comes with the pandemic will impact event planners, vendors and businesses just as much as it has impacted consumers. Customer support workers are likely overloaded with requests right now that could impact the expediency of refunds.

