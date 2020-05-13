BBB: How to hire a reputable mover

MILWAUKEE — May is National Moving Month, but the Wisconsin Better Business Bureau has tips on how to hire a reputable mover.

According to a news release, the BBB encourages movers to avoid movers who show up in unmarked rental trucks, hold your belongings hostage, or are conniving contractors. BBB said most professional movers wear uniforms, undergo background checks, and don’t demand more money and claim a higher price as verbally agreed to before moving.

Instead, the BBB suggested movers do their research before moving and look closely at reviews from the American Moving and Storage Association and Canadian Association of Movers, both of who identify mover who have pledged to uphold high standards of trust. Movers should also verify claims and credentials beforehand and get agreements in writing prior to moving.

Movers should prepare for damage to items and take valuables with them while moving, as well as make sure the mover provides full-value protection insurance for any lost or damaged items.

Lastly, some red flags the BBB warns movers about are those who demand cash or a large deposit before the move; company websites that have no address and no information about a mover’s registration or insurance; and movers who claim all items are covered by their insurance.

You can read more about moving scams from the BBB here.

