BBB gives Wisconsinites tips to help Kentucky tornado victims

by Kyle Jones

Gerald Herbert - staff, AP In this aerial photo, responders sift through debris near an overturned school bus in the aftermath of tornadoes that tore through the region, in Mayfield, Ky., Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021.

MILWAUKEE, Wis. – As Kentuckians recover from devastating Friday’s tornadoes, the Better Business Bureau is giving Wisconsinites a way to help.

The BBB recommends verifying charities before giving to them. Here are some tips to follow when donating:

Consider a cash donation

This is often the fastest way to help in an emergency situation. According to the BBB, donations of supplies can be difficult and costly to manage, especially if the charity does not have a plan to distribute them yet.

Give to those you know

Crowdfunding efforts are safest when you know who you’re giving your money to. If you don’t personally know someone who is collecting funds, the BBB recommends finding an organization that you trust.

Be wary of crowdfunding scammers

According to the BBB, not all crowdfunding sites are built the same. Make sure to check how sites vet postings and projects.

Know where your money will go

Look out for campaigns with vague descriptions of how funds will be used. Giving to an organization that is transparent about money is best.

Looks can be deceiving

Some crowdfunding initiatives will use victims’ pictures without their permission. Don’t assume an official connection just because of a photo. The BBB recommends checking to see how sites verify profiles and projects.

Donations may not be tax-deductible

Funds given to a specific person or family may not earn you a tax write-off, even if the person or family is in need.

The American Red Cross, Salvation Army, and Feeding America have all announced efforts to help victims in Kentucky and across the Midwest.

All three are BBB Accredited Charities.

