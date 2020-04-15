BBB: Don’t join the trend and post your senior photos on Facebook

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

The Better Business Bureau is warning that you should think twice before joining the newest Facebook trend and posting your senior portraits.

According to a news release, scammers or hackers may go through the posts and have access to the name of your high school and graduation year, which are common online security questions.

BBB is cautioning everyone to be award of what they’re sharing, especially when it comes to other viral posts during the pandemic, including all of the cars you have owned, favorite athletes, and your favorite television shows.

The release also reminds social media users to review their security settings and change security questions and settings as needed.

The BBB has more tips on staying cybersafe here.

