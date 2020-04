Baun trying to stay calm as NFL Draft approches

Zach Hanley by Zach Hanley

MADISON – If you told Zack Baun when he committed to Wisconsin that he’d go from high school quarterback to a potential first round pick as a linebacker, he’d say your crazy.

The Brown Deer native talked nerves, projections, and what he thinks “the call” will be like with Sports Director Zach Hanley.

