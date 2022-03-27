Battle of the Badges returns to the ice

by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — One of the fiercest rivalries in Madison returned to the ice Saturday afternoon.

The Battle of the Badges community fundraising event was played at the Forward Ice Arena between Madison police and fire.

The game benefitted Safe Communities and the fight against substance abuse.

Saturday’s game was the first in two years due to the pandemic.

The teams are also preparing for a soccer game this summer.

