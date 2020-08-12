Battle lines set for Wisconsin GOP’s super-majority push

Logan Rude by Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin’s primary election has set the battle lines for the GOP’s push to establish veto-proof super-majorities in the state Legislature.

Republicans are looking to flip three seats in the Assembly and three seats in the Senate. If they succeed they’ll win a two-thirds majority in each house, enough to override Demoratic Gov. Tony Evers’ vetoes.

No seats flipped in Tuesday’s primary, but the races did establish the November match-ups. One of the hottest contests will be in western Wisconsin’s open 32nd Senate District, where Republican Dan Kapanke will try to defeat former state Agriculture Secretary Brad Pfaff.

