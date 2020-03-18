Barry Alvarez addresses Badger fans amidst COVID-19 cancelations

Barry Alvarez

MADISON, Wis. —

On Monday, the University of Wisconsin canceled a number of events, including the Crazylegs Classic and spring football open practice. He addressed Badger fans in a letter, emphasizing the importance of safety of student-athletes above anything else.

Here is the letter —

Badger fans:

It goes without saying that we are living in highly unusual times these days. At a time when we are normally cheering our Badger student-athletes on in postseason competitions or preparing for spring sports to ramp up, we are instead dealing with a level of uncertainty that many of us have never experienced.

I want to first assure you that we are taking this situation very seriously. Our No. 1 priority is the safety and well-being of our student-athletes, staff members and fans. We have been updating our coaches and student-athletes and providing them with as much information and guidance as we can given the ever-changing circumstances we are in.

As you know, a great many group activities have been canceled, including ours. Below is a list of previously scheduled Wisconsin Athletics-related events that are canceled. Where applicable, our department will be contacting you in regard to refunds.

The cancelation of athletic events was a difficult, but necessary, decision. That being said, I’m sure you join me in disappointment for our student-athletes and coaches whose seasons and, in some cases, careers were cut short last week. Our student-athletes, coaches and staff pour their hearts and souls into practice and competition. It’s a shame it had to end this way for some of them.

I want to take this opportunity to congratulate our teams for their outstanding performances during the 2019-20 athletic season. Our fall and winter sports programs gave us all some unbelievable moments and there were certainly many more to come this spring. I know you join me in looking forward to the day when we are all together wearing red again.

Last, but certainly not least, we are thinking of you and your families. You support our programs through thick and thin and we will always be appreciative of that fact. We will get through all of this together. Be safe.

On, Wisconsin!

