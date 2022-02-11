Barrett begins role as US ambassador to Luxembourg

by Logan Reigstad

Courtesy: U.S. Embassy in Luxembourg via Twitter.

LUXEMBOURG CITY, Luxembourg — Former Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett has officially begun his role as the United States’ ambassador to Luxembourg.

Barrett presented his diplomatic credential to the small European nation’s Grand Duke on Thursday.

“From the west side of Milwaukee to the Grand Ducal Palace, I am tremendously honored and excited to start my next chapter here in Luxembourg as the U.S. Ambassador,” Barrett said in a statement. “I am excited to build on the strong relationship our two countries share, which I have already experienced in my home state of Wisconsin – a place with a very special connection to Luxembourg. I look forward to working together as close partners to advance our shared priorities on human rights and climate change, expand our collaboration in finance and space, and to defend our common values as NATO allies.”

Today @CourGranDucale I presented my credentials to H.R.H. the Grand Duke of Luxembourg and am honored to begin as U.S. Ambassador to #Luxembourg 🇱🇺. I look to build on our already strong relationship and advance our shared values together–Amb. Tom Barrett https://t.co/g6PZCrXSOp pic.twitter.com/czlSaYlCoZ — U.S. Embassy Luxembourg (@USEmbLuxembourg) February 10, 2022

The U.S. Senate confirmed Barrett’s nomination in mid-December; he was sworn in at a ceremony in Milwaukee days before Christmas.

Milwaukee Common Council President Cavalier Johnson is serving the remainder of Barrett’s mayoral term.

