Barnes makes Senate campaign stops in Beloit

by Site staff

BELOIT, Wis. — Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes hit the campaign trail in Beloit Friday as he hopes to gain the Democratic nomination to challenge Republican Sen. Ron Johnson in the fall.

Barnes met with farmers, students and small business owners Friday. He described small businesses as the backbone of the state’s economy and said the state needs to keep them strong in order to thrive.

Many small businesses continue to struggle due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, a problem he hopes to fix if elected.

“People have been disproportionately impacted because of that because they haven’t had the funds or the rainy day savings to help them navigate the pandemic, and if we’re truly going to rebound, it won’t happen unless we have strong small businesses,” Barnes said.

Barnes’ campaign stops come one day after one of his challengers, Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson, visited the Willy Street Co-op in Madison.

