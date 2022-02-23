Barnes holds roundtable with minority-owned small business leaders
MADISON, Wis. — Lieutenant Governor and Senate candidate Mandela Barnes campaigned in Madison Tuesday, hosting a roundtable event with the owners of minority-owned small businesses.
The Democratic Senate hopeful said a central part of his campaign is finding ways to support Wisconsin’s small businesses after the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Especially moving forward, we just want you to know we’re prioritizing you all because we’ve been typically disadvantaged,” Barnes said.
Barnes is among a crowded field of Democrats hoping to unseat incumbent Republican Sen. Ron Johnson, who is also seeking re-election.
