Barnes fined for accepting too much money from a PAC

MADISON, Wis. (AP) – Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes’ campaign was fined more than $1,600 for taking too much money from a political action committee, a fine the campaign inaccurately stated as a payment for legal fees to the state Elections Commission, according to a published report.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel says records show Barnes’ campaign received a total of $27,652 from the Wisconsin Working Families Party Political Action Committee in 2018. State law limits a candidate for lieutenant governor to $26,000 in donations from a PAC.

Barnes agreed to pay a $1,652 forfeiture to the state Ethics Commission for the excessive amount, described in a July 2020 campaign report as legal fees.

