Barn fire in Watertown causes more than $200K in estimated damages

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

WATERTOWN, Wis. — A barn fire in Watertown reportedly caused more than $200,000 in damages Tuesday morning.

A news release said Jefferson County dispatchers received a report of black smoke and flames coming from a barn on N8350 High Road shortly after 8 a.m.

Officials said the property owners reported the fire after a witness notified them. The release said the barn was completely engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived, and its roof also began to collapse.

Additional units from other departments arrived to help the Watertown Fire Department. No people or animals were inside the structure during the fire.

Damages are estimated to be roughly $200,000 on the structure and another $76,000 for the contents inside the barn.

Crews are still at the scene doing salvage and overhaul. An investigation is ongoing, and the cause of the fire is still unknown.

The Waterloo, Sullivan, Lake Mills, Clyman, Johnson Creek and Ixonia fire departments assisted at the scene, along with Jefferson emergency medical services.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.