Barn considered total loss in rural Dane Co. fire

by Logan Reigstad

WiscTV/Channel3000

TOWN OF MONTROSE, Wis. — A barn destroyed in a fire in the Town of Montrose Monday evening is being considered a total loss, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said.

In a news release Monday night, the sheriff’s office said firefighters and deputies responded to a call for a structure fire in the 6700 block of Purcell Road just before 6:10 p.m. The blaze destroyed a 12-foot-by-20-foot barn, but no humans or animals were hurt.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The fire caused an estimated $30,000 in damage, the release said.

Officials are still investigating what caused the fire but do not believe it was suspicious.

